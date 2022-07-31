Paul Weller Tickets

Singleton Park, Swansea
Sunday 31st Jul 2022 5:00pm
Maximum of 6 tickets
Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
General Admission

£59.06 inc. booking fee

£52.50 face value

Hospitality INCLUDES ENTRY SHOW, PRIVATE BAR, PRIVATE TOILETS, COVERED SEATING AREA

£168.75 inc. booking fee

£150.00 face value

Accessible Viewing Platform
Includes free companion The event organisers will be in contact in regards to the carers tickets in due course

£59.06 inc. booking fee

£52.50 face value

For those that require Ambulant Disabled access please book a GA or Hospitality ticket as normal and contact Ticketing@orchardlive.com with supporting documentation to apply for a companion/personal assistant (PA) ticket, if eligible

Address

Oystermouth Road
Sketty
Swansea
UK
SA28PY

